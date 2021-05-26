Microsoft is holding an Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 13th

Microsoft’s big E3 event to showcase upcoming Xbox and Bethesda games will kick off on Sunday, June 13th at 1PM ET. It will be a 90-minute show.

“The show will be focused on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and many game creators from our partners around the world,” Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox games marketing, said in a blog post.

We’re thrilled to announce the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be Sunday, June 13. Tune-in details here: https://t.co/DIsA6QQZzP #XboxBethesda — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) May 26, 2021

Microsoft completed its huge acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, in March, so this event will be the first opportunity to see what the two companies have been cooking up together. The acquisition doesn’t mean that all Bethesda games are now Xbox exclusives — the upcoming Deathloop, from Bethesda-owned Arkane Studios, is debuting on PS5 and PC — but Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has already said that “some new titles in the future” will only be coming to Xbox and the company’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

There are a lot of potential titles that could be on display during the June showcase. We could get our next look at Halo Infinite following its rough showing last July and subsequent delay to this year. (It’s set to launch in the fall.) Psychonauts 2 seems tantalizingly close to release, especially after a recent update video posted by developer Double Fine, so we might get some news about the long-in-the-works sequel. Microsoft announced upcoming new titles in the Fable and Forza Motorsport series last year, so we may hear more about those games and other titles revealed at last summer’s Xbox showcase. And from Bethesda, fingers crossed we’ll finally learn more about Starfield and the new Indiana Jones game.