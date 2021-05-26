Nvidia teases GeForce RTX 3080 Ti announcement for May 31st

Nvidia is teasing a GeForce event for May 31st, the same day the company is rumored to be launching its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. A mysterious 11-second teaser video has appeared on Twitter today, simply revealing a GeForce event for 10PM PT on May 31st, or 1AM ET on June 1st.

Recent rumors have suggested the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be revealed alongside the RTX 3070 Ti on May 31st. The RTX 3080 Ti will reportedly include 12GB of GDDR6X memory, a 2GB increase over what’s found on the existing RTX 3080. A wider 384-bit bus is also rumored, matching the RTX 3090 — and an increase to the memory bandwidth over the RTX 3080.

The new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will undoubtedly include a hash limit for Ethereum cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia introduced this limit on newly manufactured RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 cards recently, branding new cards with a “Lite Hash Rate” or “LHR” identifier.

Leaked specs appear to suggest the RTX 3080 Ti will sit between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, offering performance somewhere between the two. Since the RTX 3090 retails (on paper at least) at $1,499, it’s possible we’ll see RTX 3080 Ti pricing at around the $1,000 mark.

Not that retail pricing really matters, as the street prices of new GPUs are utterly out of control. A global chip shortage has pushed GPU prices up, and demand is still incredibly high during ongoing supply constraints. Nvidia has already warned these supply issues will continue throughout 2021, so launching a new RTX 3080 Ti isn’t going to help here.