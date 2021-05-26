BlizzCon 2021 has been canceled

BlizzCon, Blizzard’s annual fan convention, has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like it was last year. However, the company plans to host a “global event” set for “the early part of next year,” the company announced on Wednesday.

“Building an in-person BlizzCon is an epic and complex affair that takes many months of preparation—not just for us, but also for the many talented production partners, esports pros, hosts, entertainers, artists, and other collaborators we team up with locally and globally to put all of the pieces together,” Saralyn Smith, BlizzCon’s executive producer, said in a statement. “The ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic have impacted our ability to properly move forward on many of these fronts, and ultimately we’re now past the point where we’d be able to develop the kind of event we’d want to create for you in November.”

The global event for next year will comprise an online show like the BlizzConline that took place in February and “smaller in-person gatherings.” The company says it will reveal more about that event in the future.