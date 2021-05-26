You can join Twitter’s Clubhouse-like Spaces rooms from a browser starting Wednesday

You’ll be able to join Twitter’s Clubhouse-like Spaces from desktop and mobile web browsers starting Wednesday, the company announced, making the company’s social audio rooms much more widely accessible. Previously, you could only join Spaces from Twitter’s iOS and Android apps.

You can get a look at what a Spaces look like on the web in screenshots below, from Twitter. The image on the left shows what you’ll see before joining a Space. The one on the right shows a Space off to the side so you can continue scrolling through Twitter while you listen.

Spaces are making their way to Twitter for web!



Now you can join a Space to listen in, test out the new transcription design, and set reminders to join a scheduled Space. https://t.co/xFTEeAgM4x — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 26, 2021

Spaces on the web have a big caveat, though: you can join Spaces, but you can’t host them yourself just yet, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to The Verge.

Twitter has been quickly opening up Spaces and adding features over the past several months to compete with the dedicated social audio app Clubhouse and similar features from companies like Discord and Facebook. Early in May, Twitter began rolling out the ability to host spaces on mobile to anyone with 600 or more followers.