Watch 14 minutes of stunning Horizon Forbidden West gameplay

Sony showed off 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay on a PS5 in a new State of Play presentation on Thursday. In the footage, protagonist Aloy fought against some giant animal-like machines and some human enemies on a beautiful post-apocalyptic beach settlement.

The presentation revealed that Aloy has some new tools to get around in Forbidden West, like a diving mask to let her dive underwater and a Breath of the Wild-like hang glider. And much like in the first game, it looks like you’ll still be slinging a lot of arrows against your enemies, both human and machine.

Horizon Forbidden West, a sequel to the hugely successful Horizon Zero Dawn, is expected to be one of Sony’s biggest titles this year, especially given that there are still few major PS5 games to look forward to in the near future. The game is also coming to PS4.

We still don’t know when it will come out, though. In 2020, developer Guerrilla Games said that it’s “aiming” to release Forbidden West in 2021, but in a new blog post, Guerrilla’s Ben McCaw said that “we don’t have an exact release date yet, but development is on track and we’ll have an update for you very soon.”