Airbnb tries to cancel Hot Vax Summer by extending party ban until the fall

Hot Vax Summer is fast approaching: vaccination rates are rising, and many people are ready to get out there and party hard — except Airbnb. It’s extending its global partying ban through the summer as it tries to “cultivate safe and responsible travel through our platform.”

The company notes in the announcement of the extension that the global ban on parties has already “proven to be popular with our Host community,” noting that most Airbnb hosts had banned hosting raucous parties by choice in their own listing rules prior to the platform-wide ban last August.

Airbnb points out that the party ban was already an indefinite one, so the announcement today is less of an extension and more of a clarification for customers who were asking whether it would be lifted in time to throw an epic rager over the summer.

The extended ban isn’t the first move Airbnb has made to throw some cold water on post-pandemic partying: in April, the company announced its “Summer of Responsible Travel” plan, banning one-night and last-minute trips on the Fourth of July weekend for guests without a history of positive Airbnb reviews.

The company also previously offered hosts discounted Airbnb noise detection devices to let them more easily monitor raucous guests and offer its Neighborhood Support Line to allow neighbors to file party complaints directly with the company.