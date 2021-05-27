Among Us is free on the Epic Games Store

Among Us, the multiplayer game that soared in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest free title on the Epic Games Store. If you have an account for that storefront, you can download it for free until June 3rd (it normally costs $5). You can then join friends in the game’s newer Airship map, and good news: those friends don’t all need to be playing on PC. The game supports cross-platform multiplayer, so players of the Android, iOS, PC, and Nintendo Switch versions can play together. The PS4 and PS5 versions of the game will support crossplay, too, once it launches later this year.

Among Us Among Us, developed by InnerSloth, released in 2018. But in 2020, the game saw a huge influx of players during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has been updating the base game with maps and features instead of pursuing a sequel. Epic Game Store

This promo is part of Epic Games’ Mega Sale that’s happening until June 17th. A new mystery game will be free each week, so once Among Us’ time is up on Thursday, June 3rd, another game will become available. NBA 2K21 was the previous free game during the sale event.

If you’re in the mood to buy games, you might be eligible to get an Epic coupon, which will knock $10 off the cost of any game that costs $14.99 or more. Head to this page, sign in to your account, then try to redeem the coupon.