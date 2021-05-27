Sony’s WF-1000XM4s wireless earbuds leak again with all-new water resistance and ‘V1’ chip

We heard earlier this month that Sony may be planning to launch its next noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM4s, as early as June, and thanks to new leaks published by WinFuture, we might now know almost all of the specs for the upcoming buds.

Like the very good previous-gen WF-1000XM3s, the new WF-1000XM4s will offer active noise cancelation (ANC), but thanks to a new “Sony V1” processor, ANC performance will be improved, WinFuture reports. The headphones will also support Sony’s LDAC codec, which lets you listen to high-quality audio over Bluetooth, WinFuture says.

And it sounds like the new 1000XM4s will have a very good battery life, like the 1000XM3s. WinFuture says you’ll be able to get eight hours of battery on a single charge with ANC on and 12 hours with ANC off.

Additionally, the 1000XM4s have an IPX4-rating for water and sweat resistance, according to WinFuture. That would be a nice improvement over the WF-1000XM3s, which weren’t certified for water resistance at all.

WinFuture also shared many official-looking renders of the 1000XM4s, which look to match previously shared images of an all-new design. I’ve collected a few of the renders in the gallery below, but you should check out WinFuture’s article to see a lot more.

WinFuture says the 1000XM4s will go on sale in Europe soon for €279.90, but it didn’t give a US price. The 1000XM3s launched in the US at $229.99.