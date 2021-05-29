Memorial Day has brought about some fantastic tech deals

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31st, but many of the best deals in commemoration of the holiday are already live ahead of the weekend. We’ll always give you the most essential deals you need to know about in this column. But if you’re hungry for more (like, way more), my colleague Brandon Widder compiled the best Memorial Day deals on video games, headphones, TVs, and other odds and ends you might find interesting.

Here are a few of the highlights.

If you own an iPhone 8 or a more recent iPhone model, it supports fast charging. But to obtain fast charging speeds, you’ll need the right hardware. Conveniently, we’ve worked with Daily Steals to secure a deal on a bundle that includes Apple’s 20W USB-C charger and a Lightning to USB-C cable. Normally $40, it costs a mere $15 when you use the code VERGEUSBC at checkout.

The multiplayer whodunnit game Among Us is free to download for Windows on the Epic Games Store until June 3rd. It normally costs $5, so it isn’t a tremendous savings, but it’s a fantastic game with a healthy player base. To pick it up, however, you’ll need an account for Epic Games Store.

Among Us Among Us, developed by InnerSloth, released in 2018. But in 2020, the game saw a huge influx of players during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has been updating the base game with maps and features instead of pursuing a sequel. Epic Game Store

Amazon has the best price yet on the Beats Solo Pro on-ear wireless headphones. Normally $300, they’re down to $150 in the gray colorway. The Solo Pro headphones feature active noise cancellation and Apple’s H1 wireless chip, which allows for hands-free voice commands and a fast, easy connection to an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac.

Beats Solo Pro $150

$300

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Our top pick for best on-ear noise-canceling headphones. The Beats Solo Pro are ideal if you need a durable pair of headphones while you work out. $150 at Amazon

$150 at Walmart

Through Monday, May 31st, Verge readers can receive a few dollars off the cost of a $50 PlayStation Store gift card, which can be used on either the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. To claim the deal, visit Eneba, click “Buy Now,” and type in the offer code 50USDVERGE. As for what you use the gift card on, check out Sony’s Days of Play sale that’s bringing down the cost of several PS4 and PS5 games, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, seen above.

If you have oodles of Qi-ready devices, like a phone, AirPods, and a smartwatch, you can charge them all at the same time with Nomad’s Base Station Pro. This charging pad usually costs $200, but you can get it for $100 through Saturday. Just use the offer code VERGE at checkout.

Nomad’s high-end model is compatible with several devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google, with a few exceptions, including the Pixel 5 and Pixel Buds. Nomad also recently improved support for iPhone 12 devices that feature the MagSafe charging system. Long story short, the iPhone 12’s built-in magnet made recharging slower with the Base Station Pro, but it has recently been improved.

Nomad Base Station Pro $100

$200

50% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Nomad’s Base Station Pro Qi wireless charger houses multiple Aira FreePower charging coils that allow for a thin design without compromising performance. Its design helps it waste less energy and generate less excess heat compared to most other options. $100 at Nomad