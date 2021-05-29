 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Memorial Day has brought about some fantastic tech deals

A weekend full of discounts

By Cameron Faulkner

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is huge, but it has the best camera system on a smartphone
If you have an iPhone, you owe it to yourself to get accessories that allow for fast charging.
Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31st, but many of the best deals in commemoration of the holiday are already live ahead of the weekend. We’ll always give you the most essential deals you need to know about in this column. But if you’re hungry for more (like, way more), my colleague Brandon Widder compiled the best Memorial Day deals on video games, headphones, TVs, and other odds and ends you might find interesting.

Here are a few of the highlights.

Load up on fast charging accessories for your iPhone

If you own an iPhone 8 or a more recent iPhone model, it supports fast charging. But to obtain fast charging speeds, you’ll need the right hardware. Conveniently, we’ve worked with Daily Steals to secure a deal on a bundle that includes Apple’s 20W USB-C charger and a Lightning to USB-C cable. Normally $40, it costs a mere $15 when you use the code VERGEUSBC at checkout.

Among Us is free for PC until June 3rd

The multiplayer whodunnit game Among Us is free to download for Windows on the Epic Games Store until June 3rd. It normally costs $5, so it isn’t a tremendous savings, but it’s a fantastic game with a healthy player base. To pick it up, however, you’ll need an account for Epic Games Store.

Among Us

Among Us, developed by InnerSloth, released in 2018. But in 2020, the game saw a huge influx of players during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has been updating the base game with maps and features instead of pursuing a sequel.

Pick up a set of Beats Solo Pro for $150

Amazon has the best price yet on the Beats Solo Pro on-ear wireless headphones. Normally $300, they’re down to $150 in the gray colorway. The Solo Pro headphones feature active noise cancellation and Apple’s H1 wireless chip, which allows for hands-free voice commands and a fast, easy connection to an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Image: Sony / Insomniac Games

Get a $50 PlayStation gift card for $43

Through Monday, May 31st, Verge readers can receive a few dollars off the cost of a $50 PlayStation Store gift card, which can be used on either the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. To claim the deal, visit Eneba, click “Buy Now,” and type in the offer code 50USDVERGE. As for what you use the gift card on, check out Sony’s Days of Play sale that’s bringing down the cost of several PS4 and PS5 games, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, seen above.

Photo by Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge

Nomad’s Base Station Pro wireless charging pad is half off

If you have oodles of Qi-ready devices, like a phone, AirPods, and a smartwatch, you can charge them all at the same time with Nomad’s Base Station Pro. This charging pad usually costs $200, but you can get it for $100 through Saturday. Just use the offer code VERGE at checkout.

Nomad’s high-end model is compatible with several devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google, with a few exceptions, including the Pixel 5 and Pixel Buds. Nomad also recently improved support for iPhone 12 devices that feature the MagSafe charging system. Long story short, the iPhone 12’s built-in magnet made recharging slower with the Base Station Pro, but it has recently been improved.

Nomad Base Station Pro

  • $100
  • $200
  • 50% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Nomad’s Base Station Pro Qi wireless charger houses multiple Aira FreePower charging coils that allow for a thin design without compromising performance. Its design helps it waste less energy and generate less excess heat compared to most other options.

