Elon Musk tweets Tesla Model S Plaid delivery to be delayed until June 10th

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday that deliveries of the automaker’s Model S Plaid would be delayed until June 10th because the car needs “one more week of tweak.”

“This car feels like a spaceship,” tweeted Musk, who is also CEO of SpaceX. “Words cannot describe the limbic resonance.”

The company has been teasing the Plaid since 2019, and Musk tweeted on May 20th that Tesla would hold a delivery event June 3rd at its factory in Fremont, California.

Tesla showed off the Model S Plaid as part of its Battery Day presentation last September. It’s a step up from Tesla’s Ludicrous trim level, and can reach 0-60 mph in less than two seconds, reaching top speeds up to 200 mph, according to Musk. The current specs on Tesla’s website show the Plaid will have range between 390 and 412 miles, with the forthcoming Plaid Plus at a range of more than 520 miles. Prices on Tesla’s website as of Saturday show the Model S Plaid purchase price starting at $119,990, and the Plaid Plus at $149,990. The Plaid Plus is listed as “available in mid-2022.”

The Plaid debuted in September 2019 at the Laguna Seca raceway, where it ran the course in 1 minute and 36 seconds.