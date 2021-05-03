Microsoft adds FPS Boost to 74 more games on Xbox Series X / S

Microsoft is enabling its Xbox FPS Boost mode on 74 more games today, bringing the total up to 97 games. Titles getting an FPS Boost include Assassin’s Creed Unity, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Wasteland 3, and Far Cry 5 all moving to 60fps. You can find the full list at Microsoft’s site.

The FPS Boost feature for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles is designed to make existing games run better. Microsoft has improved frame rates with some backward-compatible games, but the FPS Boost feature improves older games without developers having to make changes.

The updates come just weeks after Microsoft also added FPS Boost mode to 13 EA games, with 12 of them adding support for up to 120fps. Microsoft also added FPS Boost to a number of Bethesda games back in March. Both of these previous additions bumped the total of number to 23 games in total with FPS Boost, but Microsoft’s updates today brings that all the way up to 97.