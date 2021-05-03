G4’s newest host is virtual streamer CodeMiko

G4’s newest host looks a little different from the rest of its lineup: it’s hired CodeMiko — one of the biggest virtual streamers on Twitch — to bring her eccentric interviews to the network.

CodeMiko, unlike the typical G4 host, is not human — or at least, not entirely. CodeMiko is a Vtuber (“virtual YouTuber,” though they’re often found elsewhere), who uses motion capture tech to broadcast herself as a 3D character who can change her appearance on a whim. Since getting started about a year ago, CodeMiko has blown up, with more than 680,000 followers on Twitch and an average audience of more than 6,000 viewers at a time.

On G4, CodeMiko will be interviewing “some of the most notable names in gaming and entertainment” and chatting with other network hosts, including Kevin Pereira and Adam Sessler. “CodeMiko will bring her revolutionary interview experience to G4 and help the network push the boundaries of gaming entertainment,” Kevin Sabbe, G4’s head of content, said in a press release.

If you haven’t seen CodeMiko’s interviews, you should check them out. They’re oddly aggressive and often take advantage of her virtual nature to put CodeMiko into different outfits and environments to match the conversation:

Want to know how to get the ladies? Watch me give @ConnorEatsPants dating advice!!! pic.twitter.com/eMTbJU21QT — Miko (@thecodemiko) March 17, 2021

I'm joining in in my own strange way, here's my feet #Vtuberの靴が見たい pic.twitter.com/YOPlkwAiQc — Miko (@thecodemiko) March 15, 2021

As you might imagine, she’s also walked the line of what’s acceptable on Twitch and has already been banned a couple of times. Hosting on G4 (off of Twitch, at least) could give CodeMiko a way to maintain her wilder material without the constant fear of a ban.

G4 plans to relaunch later this year. The network shut down in 2014, but it’s now being revived by a Comcast-owned gaming brand. For the moment, the network exists on YouTube and Twitch.