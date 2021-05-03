The League of Legends animated series is coming to Netflix this fall

The long-awaited League of Legends animated series is coming to Netflix. The streaming service confirmed today that the show, called Arcane, will be available later this fall. The show was first announced back in 2019 as part of a League 10th anniversary celebration event; last year, developer Riot announced that Arcane would be delayed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

The world of @LeagueofLegends is coming to Netflix.

Arcane drops this Fall. pic.twitter.com/7DJgqHpODM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 3, 2021

We still don’t know much about the show (you can get an all-too-brief taste in the teaser above), but it’s part of a big push from Riot to expand League beyond just the core strategy game. So far, that’s included comic books, a digital card game, a mobile spinoff, and even an ancient board game. An animated series also makes sense given Riot’s long history with short cinematics.

Arcane also fits into Netflix’s recent strategy of tapping into the worlds of video games for new shows and movies. Outside of the blockbuster success of The Witcher, there’s also a new season of Castlevania coming later this month, an upcoming Tomb Raider anime, and even League’s biggest rival, Dota 2, has its own show.