Fortnite made more than $9 billion in revenue in its first two years

After a meteoric rise to popularity in 2018, Fortnite generated more than $5 billion in its first year for Epic Games, new financial documents reveal. The document, made public as part of Epic’s court battle with Apple over the latter’s App Store practices, shows that the game brought in more than $9 billion total for Epic in 2018 and 2019.

The document doesn’t break down how much Epic specifically profited from Fortnite, but the company reported more than $5.5 billion in profit from the two-year period. In the document, the company provided predictions for 2020, but since Epic doesn’t usually publicly provide financial statements, it’s hard to tell how accurate the predictions ended up being.

The revenue from Fortnite far outshone any other businesses that Epic ran at the time — “other games” (such as Rocket League, acquired by Epic in 2019) made $108 million in revenue in 2018 and 2019, and Epic’s engine brought in $221 million over the same span. Epic’s Game Store, launched at the end of 2018, brought in a total of $235 million between 2018 and 2019.