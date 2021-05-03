Sony is working to integrate Discord into PlayStation consoles

PlayStation is now partnering with Discord, the popular online communication service, with a promise to “bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year.”

Details on what that would actually entail are slim, and Sony’s announcement just says that the two companies are “hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network.” Whether that means a full-fledged Discord app coming to PlayStation consoles or a more limited integration (like connecting PSN and Discord accounts to more easily chat with friends off platform) has yet to be announced.

As part of the new partnership, Sony is also investing an unspecified amount of money into Discord as part of its Series H investment round as a minority investor. Discord is one of the biggest online communities, especially for gaming enthusiasts, with over 140 million active users as of December 2020. The company was reportedly in talks to be acquired by Microsoft in a $10 billion deal earlier this year, but those talks appear to have ended, with Discord deciding to stay as an independent company instead.

More information on how Sony is working to integrate Discord into its PlayStation products should be arriving in the coming months.