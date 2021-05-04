Reddit seems to be back after an almost hour-long outage

Reddit had a bit of a blip on Tuesday afternoon, going down for almost an hour. According to Reddit’s status page, the issues started around 1:56PM ET. At 2:17PM ET, Downdetector reports spiked, with around 45,000 users reporting problems connecting to its homepage and subreddits. Staff here at The Verge were also unable to load the site, with some getting a blank homepage and others experiencing slow loading times and getting kicked off of pages.

The status page now indicates that Reddit has implemented a fix and is monitoring the results. While the status page still shows that there’s a partial outage, we were all able to successfully load and browse the site.

Downdetector reports are also dropping, indicating that more users are seeing the same results that we are.

Reddit did not reply to a request for information on what caused the outage, but we’ll update if we hear back.