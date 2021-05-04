Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti keeps leaking ahead of rumored launch later this month

Nvidia appears to be getting ready to launch its RTX 3080 Ti graphics card later this month. Over the past few weeks, RTX 3080 Ti cards have reportedly been spotted on shipping pallets, in retail boxes, and now in the hands of someone. VideoCardz has been at the center of tracking down Nvidia’s rumored RTX 3080 Ti card, and it reports the GPU will be launched on May 31st, alongside the RTX 3070 Ti.

The RTX 3080 Ti will reportedly include 12GB of GDDR6X memory, a 2GB increase over what’s found on the RTX 3080. A wider 384-bit bus is rumored, matching the RTX 3090 — and an increase to the memory bandwidth over the RTX 3080. What this all means in terms of performance isn’t exactly clear yet, but it certainly looks like the RTX 3080 Ti will sit comfortably in between the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090.

That may mean we’re looking at another GPU from Nvidia that’s over the $1,000 mark, but given the scalper prices for the RTX 3080, that’s not exactly unusual now. VideoCardz spotted an MSI 3080 Ti late last week, and today YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead now claims to know someone with an unannounced Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti.

Just to confirm from my end - the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB is certainly real, and coming soon™️.



Just to confirm from my end - the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB is certainly real, and coming soon. I obviously blacked out the background to protect someone, but that's a real 3080 Ti someone I know has their hands on...

If the reports are accurate, we should be getting a lot more details about both the RTX 3080 Ti and the 3070 Ti later this month. Both cards are also rumored to ship with the same Ethereum cryptocurrency mining limiter that Nvidia implemented with the RTX 3060. Nvidia accidentally removed this nerf with a driver update, before once again reinstating the hash limiter last week.

Either way, many people waiting to build PCs right now might not get overly excited about news of yet another GPU launch. It has been nearly impossible to buy RTX 30-series cards thanks to a global chip shortage and massive demand from PC gamers looking to upgrade. Launching yet another GPU won’t fix the supply and demand issues that Nvidia has already warned will continue throughout 2021.