Google prematurely announces ‘Pixel Buds A-Series’ with now-deleted tweet

Google seems to be getting a little ahead of itself. This afternoon, as noticed by 9to5Google and others, the official Android account on Twitter tweeted a photo of the “Pixel Buds A-Series” and said the earbuds “have arrived.” Except... they definitely haven’t. Google has yet to properly announce the Pixel Buds A-Series, which are expected to be sold at a lower price than the standard $179 model.

The tweet, which also mentioned the “quality sound and quick Bluetooth pairing” of Google’s latest buds, has since been deleted. Google has a history of, well, just tweeting out future products, but this does seem to have been an error.

Google I/O 2021 is scheduled to start in two weeks on May 18th. But based on the mistaken scheduled tweet, it looks like the Pixel Buds A-Series are very much ready to go. Maybe they’ll end up being introduced before the developer conference gets underway.

The earbuds have already appeared in a marketing email to customers. They look largely identical to the 2020 Pixel Buds, so we’ll have to see where the company has possibly cut corners to bring the cost down.

Pixel Buds A-Series. Pixel Buds A-Series. It really just rolls right off the tongue, huh?