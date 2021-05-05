Loki’s show is coming out two days earlier, in the spirit of the trickster god

Loki, the upcoming Disney Plus show about the trickster god and brother of Thor, will be coming out slightly earlier than originally planned: the premiere date has moved to June 9th, from the 11th. The show will also air on a new day of the week, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.

The announcement was made in a video uploaded to Marvel’s YouTube channel. The video starts with a typical Marvel montage, but then is interrupted by Tom Hiddleston talking about how Loki is always left out of superhero montages. (It’s understandable that he’d feel left out — even in articles about a show dedicated to the character, he’s typically described in relation to his brother.) “Wednesdays are the new Fridays,” he says, before the new date is revealed.

It’s currently unclear why the day change was made, but fans of the series will have a slightly shorter wait until the show premieres. Disney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the reasoning behind the change.