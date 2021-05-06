The PS5 and Xbox Series X are available at Walmart again (Update: Sold Out)

Update: Walmart’s restock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X seems to be over. If you’re looking for some accessories to go with a console, we have some picks below.

Due to the global electronic component shortage, getting your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X has been challenging. Fortunately, if you want another shot at getting either next-gen console, Walmart has done a surprise drop right now for both systems, while supplies last.

As seen on Walmart’s website, the PS5 digital edition and Xbox Series X gaming consoles are available for purchase. We’re noticing that stock is coming in and out, so stick with the page for a few minutes and keep refreshing to see if you can add one to your cart.

Once you get your PS5, if you are looking to buy some games, some of the hottest titles such as Returnal and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are available on the console. Resident Evil Village is releasing tomorrow, May 7th.

If you are worried about not having a ton of storage available to store all of your games, the latest PS5 update allows you to store PS5 games on an external hard drive. Although you cannot play these games on an external HDD, this is still good to help manage which games are currently stored on your SSD.

Seagate Game Drive (4TB) $120

$150

21% off Seagate’s external hard drive is great if you want to store your PS4 games on your PS5 without taking up too much space. Right now, you can also buy the 4TB model for $120 instead of $170 at Amazon and Best Buy. Just note that you won’t be able to use it to play next-gen PS5 titles, though, a recent update allows you to store them on a hard drive like this one. $120 at Amazon

$120 at Best Buy

Xbox fans, once you have secured Microsoft’s next-gen console, if you are unsure what type of games to buy, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate might be the best option for you. It includes a robust library of first- and third-party titles for you to download and play. And unlike the PS5, you can purchase a 1TB SSD expansion to add to the Xbox’s base storage (512GB on the Series S, 1TB on the X), though it is not cheap.

Microsoft Xbox Series X $500 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less aproach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $500 at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Series S $300 The Xbox Series S is far smaller than the more capable Xbox Series X, which also features double the storage and a disc drive. The Series S can still tackle the same games, though, including original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games. $300 at Best Buy