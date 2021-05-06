The Division is getting a free-to-play game and mobile version

Ubisoft announced that it’s developing a free-to-play game set in The Division’s universe, called The Division Heartland. The company also announced that a Division mobile game is in the works.

The announcement is light on details, so it’s not clear yet whether the game will be a battle royale style like Call of Duty: Warzone or Fortnite, but Ubisoft has said it’ll be coming to PC, consoles, and cloud gaming platforms at some point in 2021 or 2022. There are also basically no details about the mobile game, but Ubisoft said in a news release that more will be revealed at a later date.

It’s understandable why Ubisoft would want to launch its own version of the free-to-play and mobile shooter games: Fortnite makes billions of dollars for Epic, and CoD: Mobile alone reportedly made $10 billion in 2020. That’s not even mentioning the 100 million players for Warzone, another lucrative title.

Whether Ubisoft’s offerings in The Division universe will be as popular as its competitors remains to be seen, but Ubisoft is certainly trying to keep the game’s world culturally relevant: it’s still developing content for The Division 2, and is currently working on a movie version with Netflix starring Jake Gyllenhaal.