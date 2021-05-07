Listen to what we’ve learned from Epic v. Apple this week

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay and Dieter talk with Verge senior reporter Adi Robertson and senior editor Tom Warren about the first week of the Epic Games v. Apple trial.

Adi and Tom are among the group of Verge newsroom staff who are reporting and live-tweeting important moments from the ongoing trial, so they join the podcast to discuss their takeaways and discoveries throughout the week from questioning, testimonials, and documents in court.

You can listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.

