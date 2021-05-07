Google’s Nest Mini is only $19 at Adorama

Whether you’ve fully committed to the smart home ecosystem or are just dabbling in the space for the first time, picking up a smart speaker is a no-brainer for most people. If you haven’t yet grabbed an Amazon or Google smart speaker, however, Adorama is taking $31 off the Google Nest Mini as part of its latest flash sale through Sunday, May 9th. Simply use the promo code EXTRAOFF11 at checkout to knock an additional $11 off the listed sale price and receive free shipping.

Like its predecessor, the second-gen Google Nest Mini offers a range of voice-activated features, only with bolder sound, capacitive touch zones, and an improved design that allows you to hang the device on your wall. At the core of the fabric-lined puck is Google Assistant, which allows you quickly set reminders, stream music, control your smart lights, and carry out a range of other tasks with nothing more than a quick “Hey, Google.”

The sound isn’t as robust as, say, the Google Nest Audio, but this marks the lowest price we’ve seen on the Nest Mini this year. It’s even available in two colors, chalk or charcoal.

