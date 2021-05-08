Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk will be live-streamed internationally for the first time

Saturday Night Live will be live from New York— and streaming to 100 countries around the world for the first time ever, NBC announced. Elon Musk is hosting the show for the first time (in case you have not read anything else on The Verge dot com today), and Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest.

“‘SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US,” Frances Berwick of NBCU said in a statement. “It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.”

Musk tweeted a link to the international feed:

Special link to view SNL outside USAhttps://t.co/egSDZ8sNFu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2021

The show gets underway at the usual 11:30PM ET. Musk’s girlfriend, the singer Grimes, posted to her Instagram that she would be making an appearance as well.

The Verge will be watching.