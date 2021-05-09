 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dogecoin is crashing while Elon Musk is on Saturday Night Live

The tumble of a joke cryptocurrency was caused, fittingly, by another joke

By Elizabeth Lopatto

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

While Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live, Dogecoin investors sold. When SNL first went live, the cryptocurrency hovered around 69 cents (nice). But as the show wore on, the price dropped. As of this writing, it is worth 56 cents, a 12 percent plunge.

There was a slight recovery when Musk — on “Weekend Update,” SNL’s parody news program — explained to a bewildered Michael Che and Colin Jost what Dogecoin was. (“A hustle,” Che finally said, knowingly.) He also called himself the “Dogefather.”

As if to celebrate, trading platform Robinhood promptly crashed for cryptocurrency users. Earlier this week, Robinhood tweeted, “We’re all paws on deck, all weekend. [rocket emoji]” (I need the S-1.) A month ago, the trading platform crashed during a Dogecoin rally.

Next Up In Tech