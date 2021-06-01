Twitter is once again taking your requests for a blue verification badge

Twitter has reopened verification applications after pausing them last week, Twitter announced on Tuesday. The pause, which went in place on Friday, came just eight days after the formal relaunch of verification applications on May 20th.

When Twitter first reopened verification applications in May, it said that responses to applications would come back “within a few days,” but warned that they might take up to “a few weeks” depending on the volume of applications the company received. It’s not clear if you should expect similar timelines for a response following the pause and reopening.

Requests are open! Sorry about that pause –– now you can get back to your quest for a blue badge. — Twitter Verified (@verified) June 1, 2021

Twitter didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

With Twitter’s new verification program, anyone is able to apply to get a blue check mark that denotes someone as a verified user. However, only six categories of accounts actually qualify for verification, according to Twitter’s revamped criteria: government; companies, brands, and organizations; news organizations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organizers, and other influential individuals.