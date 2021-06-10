Among Us is getting a hide and seek mode, visor cosmetics, and a fifth map

Among Us is getting a new hide and seek mode, visor cosmetics, achievements, and a fifth map, developer Innersloth announced at Summer Game Fest on Thursday. However, there wasn’t a date shared for any of those updates, so it’s not clear when you might be able to check them out for yourself.

In a blog, Innersloth also announced that account linking is on the roadmap as well, which should be handy if you play the game across multiple platforms.

dev log for all info: https://t.co/zS1fX4J3p9



if you ask me questions that are answered in this dev log!! i will honk at you!!! — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 10, 2021

In the lead-up to Thursday’s announcement, Innersloth teased a number of new features for the next big update, including upping the max player count from 10 to 15 players, new player colors to pick from (including tan, gray, rose, and maroon), and, perhaps most importantly, the ability to honk the airship’s horn.

Among Us is currently available on PC, iOS, Android, and Switch. Innersloth has also announced that the game is on the way for PlayStation and Xbox sometime in 2021.