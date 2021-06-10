 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Control is free on the Epic Games Store for one week

New, 8 comments

Remedy’s supernatural thriller is free for the next week

By Jay Peters

Remedy’s excellent supernatural thriller Control is available for free on the Epic Games Store from now until June 17th at 11AM ET. All you need is an Epic Games account — just log in to the store while the deal is live, and you can claim your copy of the game for PC.

If you haven’t played Control before, I highly recommend picking it up. I really liked exploring the game’s spooky paranormal world, and using protagonist Jesse Faden’s psychic abilities to fling objects from the environment at enemies is a blast.

Epic is offering Control as part of its Mega Sale, which also runs through June 17th. Like last year, Epic is offering its $10 Epic Coupons that are applied automatically at checkout on eligible games that cost $14.99 or more during the sale. There are also some big discounts on hit games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...