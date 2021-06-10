Dark Sky’s iOS app and website will shut down at the end of 2022

Following Apple’s acquisition of popular weather app Dark Sky in March 2020, Dark Sky’s iOS app and website will be available until the end of 2022, co-founder Adam Grossman said in a Monday update to Dark Sky’s blog (via 9to5Mac).

The update about the 2022 shutdown hit the same day that Apple announced new weather features coming to iOS 15 as part of its WWDC keynote presentation. The stock Weather app is getting a new design, full-screen weather maps, next-hour precipitation notifications, and even new animated backgrounds.

Dark Sky shut down the Android and Wear OS versions of its apps on August 1st, 2020. But the iOS app is still available for $3.99 on the App Store, if you’re interested in buying it ahead of next year’s shutdown.

The Dark Sky API will also continue to work for existing customers until the end of 2022. Previously, the API was set to stop working at the end of this year; now, it will work for a little while longer.