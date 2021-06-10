Netflix just announced a huge slate of anime series and films

Netflix’s expansion into anime continues. Today, the streaming service announced details for a number of exciting shows, ranging from a horror series with characters designed by Final Fantasy’s Yoshitaka Amano to the next chapter in the Gundam franchise to another Godzilla show. Here’s everything that was announced:

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

The headliner was the return of classic mech franchise Gundam, with a series called Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway. “After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate,” the description reads. It’s listed as coming soon and will eventually be joined by a live-action Gundam film from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Shaman King

August 9th will see the debut of Shaman King, a show about shamans fighting each other to become king. It’s a simple enough premise that looks to be buoyed by plenty of action.

Edens Zero

Sci-fi manga Edens Zero is becoming an anime, with an impressive-looking series about a boy who can control gravity. It’ll come out on August 26th.

Exception

Here's your first glimpse at Exception.



The new space horror anime series is based on a new story by Hirotaka Adachi (aka "Otsuichi"), with character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/7CWhmNu9O6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

We don’t have a trailer for the horror series Exception, but this one piece of teaser art is creepy enough on its own. Perhaps the most exciting part is that it will feature character designs from famed Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Bright: Samurai Soul

Announcing Bright: Samurai Soul.



Izo, a Ronin, and Raiden, an orc, work to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north.



Based on the Netflix movie, the anime film will be directed by Kyohei Ishiguro. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/K03gZVMUie — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

There’s no trailer for this one either, but the first image shows off a beautiful art style that I can’t wait to see in motion. No word on a premiere date.

Make My Day

On the film front, Netflix also announced Make My Day, which sounds like it will channel frozen horror classics like The Thing: “On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants.”

Godzilla: Singular Point

If you see Rodan - run.



Godzilla: Singular Point is available globally June 24th. Here's your first look at the English dub. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3wi6M4sslo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

This kaiju series debuted on Netflix in Japan earlier in the year, but it’ll be available globally — and in English — on June 24th.