 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Netflix just announced a huge slate of anime series and films

New, 3 comments

Mechs, kaiju, sci-fi horrors, and more

By Andrew Webster

Netflix’s expansion into anime continues. Today, the streaming service announced details for a number of exciting shows, ranging from a horror series with characters designed by Final Fantasy’s Yoshitaka Amano to the next chapter in the Gundam franchise to another Godzilla show. Here’s everything that was announced:

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

The headliner was the return of classic mech franchise Gundam, with a series called Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway. “After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate,” the description reads. It’s listed as coming soon and will eventually be joined by a live-action Gundam film from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Shaman King

August 9th will see the debut of Shaman King, a show about shamans fighting each other to become king. It’s a simple enough premise that looks to be buoyed by plenty of action.

Edens Zero

Sci-fi manga Edens Zero is becoming an anime, with an impressive-looking series about a boy who can control gravity. It’ll come out on August 26th.

Exception

We don’t have a trailer for the horror series Exception, but this one piece of teaser art is creepy enough on its own. Perhaps the most exciting part is that it will feature character designs from famed Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Bright: Samurai Soul

There’s no trailer for this one either, but the first image shows off a beautiful art style that I can’t wait to see in motion. No word on a premiere date.

Make My Day

On the film front, Netflix also announced Make My Day, which sounds like it will channel frozen horror classics like The Thing: “On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants.”

Godzilla: Singular Point

This kaiju series debuted on Netflix in Japan earlier in the year, but it’ll be available globally — and in English — on June 24th.

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...