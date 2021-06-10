Microsoft teases new Windows 11 startup sound with 11-minute video

Microsoft is back teasing Windows 11 again. In a new video on YouTube, the software giant has published an 11-minute (ahem) collection of startup sounds from various versions of Windows. They’re all slowed down by 4,000 percent, and Microsoft positions this as a relaxing video for those far too excited by the Windows event on June 24th.

“Having trouble relaxing because you’re too excited for the June 24th Microsoft Event?” asks the YouTube caption. “Take a slow trip down memory lane with the Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds slowed down to a meditative 4,000 percent reduced speed.”

I think this is very much teasing a new startup sound for Windows 11, or whatever the next version of Windows will be called. Microsoft has been teasing “a new version of Windows” recently, and has dropped a number of hints that it could in fact be called Windows 11.

Microsoft loves the number 11 right now

Among those hints is the event starting at 11AM ET and the event invite that has a window that creates a shadow with an outline that looks very much like the number 11. Microsoft execs have been teasing a “next generation of Windows” announcement for months, and it’s clear from this latest video that these 11 teasers will continue in the weeks ahead.

We’re expecting Microsoft to announce a new version of Windows with significant user interface changes. Microsoft has been working on something codenamed “Sun Valley,” which the company has referred to as a “sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows.” There will be many other changes, including some significant Windows Store ones, so read our previous coverage for what to expect.

We’ll find out on June 24th whether Microsoft is ready to dial the version number of Windows up to 11, simply name it Windows Sun Valley, or something else entirely. The Windows elevent (as we’re now calling it) will start at 11AM ET on June 24th, and The Verge will be covering all the news live as it happens.