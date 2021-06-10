 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a fantasy game starring Andy Samberg and Wanda Sykes

Coming early 2022

By Jay Peters
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands hits early next year.
Image: Gearbox

Borderlands developer Gearbox and 2K Games announced a new fantasy shooter called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Thursday at Summer Games Fest. It has an all-star cast, including Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes, and Ashly Burch. The new game is set to launch in early 2022.

At the event, Burch, who voices Tiny Tina in the Borderlands series, described it as a “high fantasy looter shooter,” and in the trailer, it certainly looked a lot like a Borderlands game, both with its cel-shaded visual style and the appearance of a ridiculous-looking gun that shot some kind of electric laser beam. Unlike in Borderlands, though, you’ll create your own character.

The game will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (on Steam and the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X when it launches early next year. It will have a full-length campaign and four-player co-op, Polygon reports.

