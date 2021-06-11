Here’s an incredibly brief first tease of The Witcher season 2 on Netflix

Geralt of Rivia is coming back, and you can get the first look at The Witcher’s second season in the incredibly brief clip below. It’s focused primarily on Ciri, though it appears there are some secrets hidden in the teaser. You may want to watch it a few times to catch everything.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Based on the novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, the first season of The Witcher proved to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits when it released at the end of 2019. (It also helped reinvigorate the Witcher video game and spawned a viral song.) Since then, the streaming service has gone about expanding the fantasy universe. In addition to a second season of the main show, there’s also a live-action spinoff set 1,200 years before Geralt’s time, along with an upcoming anime called Nightmare of the Wolf.

Filming of season 2 wrapped up in April. The news was announced as part of the first week-long Netflix Geeked event. More info on the show is coming July 9th at an event called Witchercon, helmed by both Netflix and developer CD Projekt Red.