Watch the first teaser for Netflix’s gorgeous Cuphead show

Netflix showed off a brief teaser of its upcoming show based on the game Cuphead at its Geeked Week event on Friday, and just as you’d expect, the game’s old-school animation style looks to translate perfectly into an animated series. Netflix also announced that Wayne Brady will voice the dastardly King Dice.

You can check out the clip, which features Brady’s King Dice, right here:

"Who will be the first contestant to roll the dice?"



Studio MDHR, developer of the Cuphead game, first announced that The Cuphead Show was in the works nearly two years ago. “Witness the wondrous Inkwell Isles as you’ve never seen them before in an original series inspired by classic animation styles of the 1930s,” Studio MDHR said in a tweet at the time.

The animation in this teaser looks fantastic, and I think that Brady will be a perfect fit for the role of King Dice. We still don’t know when the show is coming out, but after this clip and the reveal of Brady’s casting, I’m even more excited than I was before.