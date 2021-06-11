The red PS5 controller is a different red to the red Xbox Series X controller

While the PS5’s divisive two-tone design has led some to swap out large pieces of plastic for a more unified look, this month did at least see Sony release some official new color options for the excellent DualSense controller. There are now “cosmic red” and “midnight black” models that might appeal to you more than the black and white default.

The black controller doesn’t seem all that interesting, but as a fan of red objects I ordered the red one in to see how it looks in person. The color is actually quite unusual — Sony’s marketing info places the controller in front of a bright red nebula, in keeping with the “cosmic red” name, and it’s a pretty good match.

Basically, it’s a little pinker than you might expect, falling somewhere between crimson, ruby, and raspberry. I think it looks good with the black trim and manages to feel appropriate for the PS5’s aesthetic.

And yes, the tiny PlayStation symbols microtexture is back, though it’s still pretty much impossible to see with the naked eye:

Sony is quite slow to release its first PS5 controller color variations. Microsoft had black, white, and blue options available at the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S, and soon followed up with red, yellow, and camo options.

I have the red Series X controller too, and it’s a much more straightforward, primary-color shade than the PS5. The difference is clear when they’re next to each other.

The red and black PS5 controllers are out this week in Japan and should be available next week in North America, though like the PS5 itself it’ll probably be difficult to find stock. The black version costs $69.99, while the red version is for some inexplicable reason $5 more expensive at $74.99.