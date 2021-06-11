Vergecast WWDC: iOS 15, spatial audio, macOS Monterey, and more

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week, Nilay and Dieter bring in Verge editors Alex Cranz and Chris Welch to discuss all of the announcements from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference that took place this week — from a preview of iOS 15 to the introduction of spatial audio on Apple Music to a new drag-and-drop feature between the Mac and the iPad.
You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast app.
Links from this week’s episode:
- COVID-19 hospitalization rates in adolescents went up during March and April
- Where did the COVID microchip conspiracy theory come from anyway?
- The pandemic might cut down e-waste but widen the digital divide
- Apple WWDC 2021: the 15 biggest announcements
- Apple previews iOS 15 at WWDC 2021
- The best features of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS that Apple didn’t announce onstage
- Apple’s Siri will finally work without an internet connection with on-device speech recognition
- Watch Apple’s Siri blaze through requests with on-device processing
- You’ll soon be able to use your iPhone as ID at the airport
- Apple adds welcome privacy features to Mail, Safari
- Apple’s iCloud Plus bundles a VPN, private email, and HomeKit camera storage
- With iCloud Plus, Apple’s privacy promise is paired with an upsell
- Apple’s privacy-focused Private Relay feature isn’t coming to China
- Apple Music’s spatial audio is sometimes amazing but mostly inconsistent
- macOS and tvOS are getting spatial audio support with the AirPods Pro and Max
- Apple Music begins rolling out lossless streaming and Dolby Atmos spatial audio
- Apple introduces Siri for third-party devices
- macOS Monterey lets you run Shortcuts and share files between Macs and iPads
- Apple may have done the coolest drag and drop demo ever
- How Universal Control on macOS Monterey works
- FaceTime is coming to Android and Windows via the web
- Apple is building video and music sharing into FaceTime
- Apple announces watchOS 8 with new health features
- Apple’s new health features bring new focus to elder care technology
- Apple lets users see family members’ Health data
- Apple announces iPadOS 15 with homescreen and multitasking improvements
- Microsoft announces Xbox TV app and its own xCloud streaming stick
- Facebook plans first smartwatch for next summer with two cameras, heart rate monitor
- Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds announced / review
- Google’s first folding Pixel is apparently still on track for a 2021 reveal
- Clubhouse and its clones have an accessibility problem
- Biden revokes Trump bans on TikTok and WeChat
