Vergecast WWDC: iOS 15, spatial audio, macOS Monterey, and more

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week, Nilay and Dieter bring in Verge editors Alex Cranz and Chris Welch to discuss all of the announcements from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference that took place this week — from a preview of iOS 15 to the introduction of spatial audio on Apple Music to a new drag-and-drop feature between the Mac and the iPad.

You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast app.

Links from this week’s episode: