China’s Zhurong rover sends a selfie from Mars

A ‘touring group photo’ with its landing platform

By Kait Sanchez
The rover sits in the center of the photo, which is angled upward from the red martian surface. To its right is the landing platform.
China’s Zhurong rover with its landing platform.
Image: CNSA

China has released new images from its Zhurong rover, which began wheeling its way around Mars in late May. One of the photos is a lovely selfie of Zhurong posed next to its landing platform. The “touring group photo,” as the China National Space Administration calls it in a blog post, was taken with a small wireless camera that the rover placed on the surface before scooting back to line up for the shot like an excited parent.

Zhurong also took a photo of the landing platform by itself, showing the ramp the rover drove down, the Chinese flag, and if you look closely to the left of the flag, the mascots for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

A landing platform with a ramp coming down from it sits among a red-orange landscape.
Zhurong’s landing platform.
Image: CNSA

There are more photos in the Twitter thread below, linked here, including a panorama that shows the Red Planet’s horizon in the distance beyond the rover, along with marks on the surface from propellant expulsion during landing.

Zhurong joined NASA’s Perseverance on Mars last month (though the rovers are over a thousand miles apart), making China the second country to land and operate a rover on the planet. It’s expected to keep exploring for about 90 days, and it will capture more images while it analyzes the Martian climate and geology.

Perseverance also sent along some glamour shots of its own in April, though it used a robotic arm (a selfie stick, if you will) rather than setting a camera down and backing away from it. This one is a family photo of both the rover and its little helicopter companion, Ingenuity. NASA details how the selfie was made in this blog post with videos.

A slightly warped composite photo with Perseverance on the right and the tiny Ingenuity copter to its left. Perseverance’s “face” is turned toward the camera while its main body is angled.
Perseverance and Ingenuity in a selfie stitched together from 62 individual images.
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

And here’s Perseverance’s “face” against the serene panorama of Mars. The planet might be a lonely place, but it makes for a rather scenic backdrop.

Perseverance’s head poking up from the bottom of the frame like a face, in front of the martian horizon.
Perseverance gazes into the camera.
Image: NASA / JPL (panorama stitch by Joey Roulette / The Verge)

