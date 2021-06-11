Jedi: Fallen Order’s next-gen update will let you go from disc to digital

EA released a free next-gen update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Friday, and the announcement comes with good news for people who own a physical copy of the game but have a discless next-gen console: EA will let you convert your physical copy to a digital one so you can take advantage of the upgrade, the company says in an FAQ.

If you want to upgrade your disc version to digital, click this link to EA’s support website. If you click on the Digital Edition PS5 or Xbox Series S icons, then “Codes and promotions,” then “Replace disc with code,” then “Select Contact Option,” you’ll be taken to a form to fill out to request your digital code. The form says an EA support representative will email you within 72 hours after you fill it out.

We're proud to announce that the next-gen upgrade of #StarWarsJediFallenOrder is available starting today.



Get it now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



Already own a copy of the game on console? Your next-gen upgrade is free.



Full details: https://t.co/5dr52XgSvO pic.twitter.com/sTRJGy2zu9 — Respawn (@Respawn) June 11, 2021

Jedi: Fallen Order’s next-gen update adds 4K / HDR resolution, improved 60fps performance, and “significantly faster” loading speeds, according to EA. It also adds a performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X that runs at a 1440p resolution and 60fps — when turned off, the game runs at a 4K resolution at 30fps. Those options might be disappointing for players who were hoping for a way to play in 4K and 60fps on next-gen consoles. And Xbox Series S players won’t be able to pick from either mode; the Series S version of the game will be capped at 1080p / 60fps, EA says.

You’ll also be able to transfer your saves, and if you do that, unlocked trophies and achievements will carry over, too.