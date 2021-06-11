Two Far Cry animated shows are coming to Netflix

Ubisoft and Netflix on Friday shared a first look at a new series based on Far Cry and announced that another is set to debut on the streaming service.

One Far Cry series is an anime based on the cyberpunk-themed Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. Variety describes the show as “an original anime featuring alter egos of Ubisoft characters in a highly-referenced homage to the early 80s.”

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix has been given a six-episode order, according to Variety. You can get a look at it in the tweets below from creator and executive producer Adi Shankar.

Thank you Hugo, Helene, Gerard, and Claire for allowing this Elseworlds inspired craziness to happen. Thank you @Netflix for seeing the potential in a cyberpunk dystopia set in 1992. After Castlevania I felt it was time to take a big, unexpected, Bootleg Universe pivot. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/49dm8IyqGg — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 11, 2021

In addition, Netflix announced that another Far Cry series is in the works but didn’t share any details beyond the fact that it’s in development.

Netflix and @Ubisoft are developing a brand new Far Cry animated series. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/BX4FkS9v5r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Netflix also shared the first look at the upcoming Splinter Cell animated series — but it was just the image that you can see in the tweet below. We still don’t know when it’ll be out. I like the style of this one image, though.

Here's your first look at the Splinter Cell animated series, an adaptation of the bestselling @Ubisoft game.



Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick franchise, is onboard to write the series.

#GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/c3vjJV0wfR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The updates on Ubisoft and Netflix’s shows hit as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, which also included teasers of The Cuphead Show and the animated League of Legends show Arcane. One thing Netflix and Ubisoft didn’t talk about was the upcoming live-action Assassin’s Creed series. Seems we’ll have to wait for more details on that show.