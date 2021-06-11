 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Two Far Cry animated shows are coming to Netflix

One is based on the Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon expansion

By Jay Peters
A look at Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.
Image: Adi Shankar on Twitter

Ubisoft and Netflix on Friday shared a first look at a new series based on Far Cry and announced that another is set to debut on the streaming service.

One Far Cry series is an anime based on the cyberpunk-themed Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. Variety describes the show as “an original anime featuring alter egos of Ubisoft characters in a highly-referenced homage to the early 80s.”

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix has been given a six-episode order, according to Variety. You can get a look at it in the tweets below from creator and executive producer Adi Shankar.

In addition, Netflix announced that another Far Cry series is in the works but didn’t share any details beyond the fact that it’s in development.

Netflix also shared the first look at the upcoming Splinter Cell animated series — but it was just the image that you can see in the tweet below. We still don’t know when it’ll be out. I like the style of this one image, though.

The updates on Ubisoft and Netflix’s shows hit as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, which also included teasers of The Cuphead Show and the animated League of Legends show Arcane. One thing Netflix and Ubisoft didn’t talk about was the upcoming live-action Assassin’s Creed series. Seems we’ll have to wait for more details on that show.

