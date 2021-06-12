How to watch Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft Forward is the publisher / developer’s livestreamed event where we’ll see updates to preexisting Ubisoft titles, as well as announcements of brand-new games. For E3 2021, Ubisoft is teasing the unveiling of its next Rainbow Six title, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine (good move changing that name, Ubisoft). It also plans to show more on Far Cry 6, as well as detailing updates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft promises there will be a few additional surprises, too.

When does Ubisoft Forward (E3 2021 edition) begin?

A pre-show will start at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on Saturday, June 12th showcasing news and updates for existing games including For Honor, TrackMania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

One hour later at 3PM ET / 12PM PT, the show will begin.

Where can I watch the Ubisoft Forward?

You’ll be able to watch the show at Ubisoft’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Though, if you want to watch the show with subtitles in 12 languages, watch it at ubisoft.com/Forward. The company says that its pre-show and main event “will be translated into American Sign Language, with the main show audio described in English.”