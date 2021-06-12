Now’s your chance to get a month of Paramount Plus for free

If you’ve been weighing whether to take the plunge on Paramount Plus, now’s your chance to take the streaming service for a test drive for a full 30 days.

The service is currently offering a month-long trial period that extends to both its recently launched “essential” plan that’s supported by ads (regularly $5 per month), as well as to its premium ad-free experience (normally $10 per month). While trial periods are fairly standard for most major streaming services — unless it’s Netflix we’re talking about — Paramount Plus had most recently offered just a week to try the service before it required users to pay.

Much like Disney Plus and HBO Max, Paramount Plus is a super-stuffed service with designated hubs for content from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel, plus originals exclusive to the platform. Star Trek: Picard (and much more Star Trek, for that matter), The Real World Homecoming: New York, 60 Minutes Plus, and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years are among the service-specific titles you’ll only be able to stream with an active subscription.

The service should automatically apply the coupon code for the month-long trial at checkout, but in case it does not, the offer is valid with the coupon “movies.” The free 30-day subscription offer will end July 1st, according to Insider.

Earlier this week, Paramount Plus introduced its new, cheaper “essential” plan that normally costs $5 per month. The ad-supported plan replaces an older $6-per-month plan that was grandfathered in from CBS All Access when the service relaunched as Paramount Plus in March.

Many of us are already paying for far too many streaming services. We may as well snag the freebies where they’re available — just don’t forget to cancel if you don’t plan to stay.