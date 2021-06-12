Rainbow Six Extraction is full of creepy aliens in new trailers

Previously known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, Ubisoft finally revealed Rainbow Six Extraction during its Ubisoft Forward conference on Saturday. The presentation started with a cinematic reveal; Extraction is set in the same Rainbow Six universe, featuring Siege operators such as Hibana, who’s gone Missing in Action. United under the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team (REACT), you form a team with other operators on a rescue mission and face a creepy alien threat known as the Archean. Here’s the trailer:

A deep dive gameplay trailer reveals Extraction as PvE co-op experience for up to three players where you’ll be able to choose from a roster of 18 Rainbow Six Operators with their own unique gadgets, weapons, and abilities. Extraction is set across 12 maps, which feature procedurally generated challenges, and a diverse set of enemies and infestations that evolve into greater threats the deeper you go in. Working with your team, using tactics, and making tough decisions will be essential to survival.

Rainbow Six Extraction is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia on September 16th.