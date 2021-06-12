Like Google Chrome, Chrome OS will be moving to a four-week release schedule

Google will be adjusting the release cycle for Chrome OS later this year, moving to a schedule where it launches a new release every four weeks, the company announced on Friday.

“To deliver new features more rapidly to consumers while also continuing to prioritize the key pillars of Chrome OS – security, stability, speed and simplicity – Chrome OS will move to a 4-week stable channel starting with M96 in Q4,” Chrome OS release TPM lead Marina Kazatcker said in a blog post. For enterprise and education users who may not want that fast of a release cycle, Google also plans to introduce a new update channel with a 6-month cadence by the time of the M96 release.

The speed of Chrome OS’ release schedule will bring it on par with the Google Chrome browser, which will also be transitioning to a four-week release schedule. For the Chrome browser, that change will kick in starting in the third quarter of this year.