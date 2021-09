Share All sharing options for: E3 2021: all the news and announcements

After taking a year off, E3 2021 is here, bringing days of major gaming news and announcements through a series of remote events. The big reveals kicked off with Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live event on June 10th, and E3 proper takes place from June 12th to June 15th, featuring events from Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and more.

We’ll be covering all of the news from the show, and you can keep up with everything right here.