Unplugged lets you play air guitar in VR this fall

The studio behind the upcoming virtual reality air guitar game Unplugged gave an update at the Upload VR Showcase on Saturday and revealed one big band that will be part of the soundtrack.

Unplugged uses hand tracking technology to let you rock out on a guitar in VR, no gloves or special guitar controller needed. You can see where to “strum” by following a Guitar Hero-like stream of notes that roll in your direction, and you’ll earn points for nailing your virtual chords and strums. It looks pretty impressive. (And speaking of Guitar Hero, that series’ former lead guitarist Marcus Henderson is helping develop the game.)

In Saturday’s trailer, developer Anotherway announced that The Offspring will be part of Unplugged’s official soundtrack and teased that “we have bands in the soundtrack that we’ve always loved.” The game will also have powerups, minigames, crowd interaction, and more.

Unplugged is set to release this fall for Oculus Quest and Steam VR headsets with hand tracking capabilities.