How to tune into Square Enix’s E3 2021 games showcase

Square Enix will be taking part in the E3 2021 festivities with its own games showcase on Sunday, June 13th. It’ll feature a brand-new game announcement from the Eidos-Montréal team that’s responsible for some of the latest Tomb Raider and Deus Ex titles, as well as Marvel’s Avengers. The showcase will also feature Babylon’s Fall, the latest title developed by PlatinumGames announced at E3 2018, as well as more news on Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel’s Avengers. If we’re lucky, perhaps we’ll even see some more news on Final Fantasy XVI and a second installment of the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

When does the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase begin?

The event will start a 3:15PM ET / 12:15PM PT on Sunday, June 13th.

Where can I watch the Square Enix announcements?

The event will be streaming from the publisher’s YouTube page, as well as on Twitch. It’s also hosting the stream on E3’s site.