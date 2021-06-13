Forza Horizon 5 looks incredible in first trailer

Forza Horizon 5 is the next title in the Forza franchise, and it’s coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9th, and will also be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Developed by Playground Games, the open-world driving game 5 transports players to the diverse and stunning landscapes of Mexico, featuring rainforests and even driving on a dormant volcano.

While Forza Horizon 5 will also be available Xbox One — and surely the last Forza title for the platform — this latest installment promises to leverage the power of the Series consoles, with features like ray-tracing. After all, the stunning trailer really speaks for itself.

During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Phil Spencer also confirmed that Turn 10 Studios are hard at work on developing the next mainline Forza Motorsport title.