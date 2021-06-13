Microsoft announces Redfall, a vampire shooter from the team behind Dishonored

Microsoft ended its E3 2021 presentation with a brand-new title: Redfall, the latest release from Dishonored developer Arkane Studios. It’s a co-op shooter that looks a bit like Left 4 Dead, but with dangerous vampires in place of zombies. Here’s the premise:

The quaint island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the island off from the outside world. Trapped with a handful of survivors against diabolical enemies threatening to bleed the town dry, choose your hero from a diverse roster, grouping up with others to create the perfect team of vampire slayers.

The game is being developed by Arkane’s studio in Austin, Texas, and it’s slated to launch in 2022. It’ll be an Xbox exclusive for the Series X/S, as well as PC. When it does launch, Redfall will be on Xbox Game Pass from day one.