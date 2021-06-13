Co-op action game Babylon’s Fall finally gets gameplay trailer

Babylon’s Fall finally has a substantial gameplay trailer, which was revealed at Square Enix’s E3 2021 Showcase. The new trailer is the first time it’s been seen since the game was first announced in 2018. Players will team up tackling challenging dungeons in an attempt to scale the titular tower.

The co-op title is developed by PlatinumGames and can be played solo or with up to four players. Besides the studio’s trademark hi-octane melee action, the new footage from the fantasy title shows that players can wield ranged weapons like magic staffs and bows. Their powers and customization is also based on a special equipment called the Gideon Coffin worn on their backs.

The developers confirmed that Babylon’s Fall is a live-service title that will feature a range of post launch game modes at no additional cost. Sign-ups are also taking place for a closed beta, which you can register via the official website.

Babylon’s Fall was first announced at Square Enix’s E3 conference in 2018, where it was confirmed for PS4 and PC. Little else has been heard about the game, apart from another teaser over a year later, while PlatinumGames assured fans last year that the game was still in development. The game is now also coming to PS5.