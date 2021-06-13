Among Us expands to 15 player lobbies on June 15th

Among Us lobbies will be expanding from a maximum of 10 to 15 players as part of a new update coming out on June 15th (a date that happens to be the game’s third birthday). The update will also bring new colors for crewmates, support for mobile controllers, and the ability to honk the horn on the game’s airship level.

Here’s a look at all of the player colors being added to the game: tan, coral, banana, rose, gray, and maroon. (I’m a big fan of the coral and maroon colors, personally.)

look!!! at all the new!!! upcoming bean colours!! which will u violently fight over to be your main?



aaand don't forget we just released our roadmap, which reveals our plans for the next few updates heheh



The update will be available on all platforms where you can currently play Among Us, which include PC, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. PlayStation and Xbox versions are also in the works and are expected to be released this year.

As part of Thursday’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event, developer Innersloth also shared some future updates coming to the game, including a new hide and seek mode, visor cosmetics, achievements, and a fifth map. The developer hasn’t shared any details about when those updates might hit, though.